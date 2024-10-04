Quarry LP Purchases New Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $366.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.13 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.84.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. Melius Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

