Quarry LP Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 250.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,836,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.12.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $270.68 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.43. The company has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.