Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 1,847 Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 2,215.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 6,694.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 330,709 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Symbotic by 29.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Symbotic Stock Down 4.6 %

Symbotic stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of -96.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,559. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

