Quarry LP Increases Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 112.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,049,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,999,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth $8,492,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 44.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $67.11.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Stories

