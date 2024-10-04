Quarry LP Increases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 498.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,270,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,607,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,317,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after acquiring an additional 119,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.75.

NYSE AN opened at $169.49 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average of $167.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

