Quarry LP Increases Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Quarry LP increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 155.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $8,569,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Northwest Natural by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 235,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 115,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $2,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NWN opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.