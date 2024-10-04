Quarry LP Boosts Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Quarry LP raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 178.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 6.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,302.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $87,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,302.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,904 shares of company stock worth $3,111,316. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSW shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSW

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.