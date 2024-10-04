Quarry LP Raises Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Quarry LP grew its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 42.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 23.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $459,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.3 %

M/I Homes stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $173.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

