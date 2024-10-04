Quarry LP Acquires New Shares in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 3.4 %

Paycor HCM stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $25.48.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.