Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 4,245 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Quarry LP bought a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 141.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 478,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 280,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 434,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RVLV opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

