Quarry LP Acquires 522 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Quarry LP increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AGCO by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,688,000 after purchasing an additional 83,484 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $96.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $84.35 and a 52-week high of $130.26.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

