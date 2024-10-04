Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Cynthia Boiter Sells 1,280 Shares

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia Boiter sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $16,332.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,749.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Perma-Pipe International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PPIH opened at $13.47 on Friday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $108.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

