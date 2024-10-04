Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Gregory Bowles Sells 2,911 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $16,854.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,880.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $137,623.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 8.7 %

JOBY stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.97. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

