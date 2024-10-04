ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX) Insider Buys A$20,201.00 in Stock

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Tchacos acquired 161,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$20,201.00 ($13,931.72).
ADX Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95.
About ADX Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADX Energy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Visa and Mastercard: Top Payment Stocks to Watch After Rate Cuts
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for ADX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.