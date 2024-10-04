ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX) Insider Buys A$20,201.00 in Stock

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Tchacos acquired 161,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$20,201.00 ($13,931.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95.

ADX Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, appraisal, and production of oil and gas properties. Its project portfolio comprises the Gaiselberg and Zistersdorf fields in the Vienna basin, Austria; Anshof discovery, Welchau farmin, and ADX-AT-I investment areas in Upper Austria; d363C.R-.AX license offshore project in the Sicily Channel, Italy; and the Parta exploration and Iecea Mare production licenses in Western Romania.

