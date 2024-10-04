Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE) Senior Officer William Morachnick Sells 107,813 Shares

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer William Morachnick sold 107,813 shares of Charlotte’s Web stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$20,376.66.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$16.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.06 million.

