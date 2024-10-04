Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-7% yr/yr to ~$1.34-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.200 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of APOG stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

