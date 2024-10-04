Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.56.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.9 %

BKR opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.