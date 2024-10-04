Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $134.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $196.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.