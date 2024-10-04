Algert Global LLC Sells 6,051 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Novanta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,836,000 after acquiring an additional 79,718 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 960,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novanta by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $771,579.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,217,827.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,918 shares of company stock worth $2,959,770 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $171.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.57. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.12.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

