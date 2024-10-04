Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $1,860,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $1,534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $2,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $101.02 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $104.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

