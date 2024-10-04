Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 24.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $2,246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3,599.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 485,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $7,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Down 0.2 %

ResMed stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.51. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $255.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.20, for a total value of $474,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,210,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.20, for a total value of $474,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,210,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,931 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,207. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.