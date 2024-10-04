Creative Planning Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.88. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $113.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.