Quarry LP Has $73,000 Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 133.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 295,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,099,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Surgery Partners by 47.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,986,000 after buying an additional 1,520,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after acquiring an additional 589,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7,987.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,504,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $31.19 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

