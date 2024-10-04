PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP raised its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 156.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAGS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

