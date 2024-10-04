iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 794.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

