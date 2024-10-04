Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 1,985 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCT. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 9.1% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DOCT opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.