Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Position Increased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.