Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

RYJ opened at $70.92 on Friday. Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a market cap of $119.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF Profile

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

