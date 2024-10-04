Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $56,000 in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TSLY opened at $12.27 on Friday. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

