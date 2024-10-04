Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 268.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IRBO opened at $33.89 on Friday. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $671.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

