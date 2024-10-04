Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.22.

NYSE:TSN opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

