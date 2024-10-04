Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $69.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.29.

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifePlan Financial LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,162 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

