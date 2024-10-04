Tien Tzuo Sells 63,873 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 63,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $532,700.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Tien Tzuo sold 11,200 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $100,800.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $739,665.55.

On Monday, July 8th, Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $8.45 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $3,426,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $736,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

