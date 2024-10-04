ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s current price.

ASPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ASP Isotopes in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASP Isotopes news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 61,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $210,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,678,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,707,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

