Insider Selling: Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) CEO Sells 3,080 Shares of Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $409,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00.

TER opened at $129.01 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.80.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Teradyne by 4,695.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after buying an additional 284,197 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $4,423,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 51.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

