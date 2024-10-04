Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Toni Thompson Nadal Sells 1,443 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ETSY stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $89.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Etsy by 23,542.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after acquiring an additional 221,275 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 184.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

