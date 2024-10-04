Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,250.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.39. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PubMatic by 1,073.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

