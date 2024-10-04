Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $432,670.86 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $432,670.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 356,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $87,200.00.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zuora by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,434,000 after acquiring an additional 917,565 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,392,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of Zuora by 13.5% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,299,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

