Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $522,976.38 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 62,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $522,976.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,704 shares in the company, valued at $914,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zuora Stock Up 1.0 %

ZUO opened at $8.45 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,434,000 after purchasing an additional 917,565 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 5,091,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,343 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in Zuora by 13.5% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 4,058,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,299,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Zuora by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,740,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,156,000 after buying an additional 429,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

