Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$65.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Fortis to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.40.

Shares of FTS opened at C$60.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$50.69 and a 12 month high of C$62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$59.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 3.29329 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total value of C$1,187,493.18. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

