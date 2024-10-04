Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 580 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.37, for a total transaction of $225,254.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,962.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

ANET opened at $389.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $395.82. The company has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

