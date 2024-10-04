Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $13.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.