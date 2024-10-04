GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.98.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $254.64 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $258.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

