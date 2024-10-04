Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,025.00 target price on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $885.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $898.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $846.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $523.63 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,062,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

