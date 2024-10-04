Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.13.

ICE opened at $163.26 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,609. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

