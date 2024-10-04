Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $880.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $880.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $86.50 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.28.

LRCX stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

