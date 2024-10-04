Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 201,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 97,859 shares.The stock last traded at $26.44 and had previously closed at $26.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $414.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.35 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 247,311 shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,859,661.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,842,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,214,930.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 781,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 528,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 544.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Stories

