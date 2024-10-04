MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.50 and last traded at $88.36. Approximately 354,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 734,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

