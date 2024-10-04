Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.78. 90,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 182,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $871.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.12.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

