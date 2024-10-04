Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 173,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 967,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after buying an additional 730,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,915,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,436,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,925,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,935,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.